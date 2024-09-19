L'Oréal Big Bang Beauty Tech: Revolutionizing Beauty in SAPMENA

In a landmark move set to redefine the future of beauty, L'Oréal launched the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in May 2024, covering the South Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa (SAPMENA) regions, including India. Most notably, four visionary Indian startups have earned a spot in the Grand Finale, which will take place in October in Singapore.

The Indian disruptors include Rezo.ai, NeuralGarage, Live2.ai, and FluxGen Sustainable Technologies, each excelling in their use of AI and innovative solutions to transform and elevate beauty tech. Rezo.ai transforms contact centers with AI; NeuralGarage solves dubbing issues in entertainment through Generative AI; Live2.ai offers an engaging SaaS platform for shoppable video technology; and FluxGen aids businesses in managing water consumption using AI and IoT.

The judging panel, comprising senior executives from L'Oréal India, Accenture, Google India, and Invest India, evaluated teams on five challenge themes: Consumer Experience, Content, Media, New Commerce, and Tech for Good. The competition allows these startups to test new ideas and scale with mentorship and partnership opportunities, setting the stage for a groundbreaking global showcase in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)