Left Menu

L'Oréal Big Bang Beauty Tech: Revolutionizing Beauty in SAPMENA

In May 2024, L'Oréal launched the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in the SAPMENA region, including India. Four Indian startups have advanced to the Grand Finale in Singapore, offering innovations in beauty tech. The program emphasizes consumer experience, content, media, new commerce, and tech for good.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:05 IST
L'Oréal Big Bang Beauty Tech: Revolutionizing Beauty in SAPMENA
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move set to redefine the future of beauty, L'Oréal launched the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in May 2024, covering the South Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa (SAPMENA) regions, including India. Most notably, four visionary Indian startups have earned a spot in the Grand Finale, which will take place in October in Singapore.

The Indian disruptors include Rezo.ai, NeuralGarage, Live2.ai, and FluxGen Sustainable Technologies, each excelling in their use of AI and innovative solutions to transform and elevate beauty tech. Rezo.ai transforms contact centers with AI; NeuralGarage solves dubbing issues in entertainment through Generative AI; Live2.ai offers an engaging SaaS platform for shoppable video technology; and FluxGen aids businesses in managing water consumption using AI and IoT.

The judging panel, comprising senior executives from L'Oréal India, Accenture, Google India, and Invest India, evaluated teams on five challenge themes: Consumer Experience, Content, Media, New Commerce, and Tech for Good. The competition allows these startups to test new ideas and scale with mentorship and partnership opportunities, setting the stage for a groundbreaking global showcase in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024