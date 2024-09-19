Left Menu

Bazaarvoice India's Rapid Growth Fuels Global Expansion

Bazaarvoice India, established in 2019, has grown from 80 to over 250 employees, contributing significantly to the company's global strategy. The center's focus on User-Generated Content (UGC) and a strong performance in the Consumer Experience function have driven its rapid expansion. India’s booming e-commerce market presents immense growth opportunities for Bazaarvoice.

Bazaarvoice, a leader in user-generated content and social commerce solutions, has experienced remarkable growth in its India operations, a critical component of its global strategy. Established in 2019 as a Product Development center with just 80 employees, Bazaarvoice India has rapidly scaled up, now employing over 250 professionals across key departments, including Product, Engineering, User Experience, Customer Success, Marketing, and Human Resources.

Driving this success is the innovative mindset and strong performance of the India team, particularly in leading the company's global Consumer Experience function. Empowered with significant global responsibilities, Bazaarvoice India has attracted top-tier talent in leadership, engineering, and services. The center's focus on User-Generated Content (UGC) is crucial, given that 60% of global consumers rely on UGC for purchasing decisions, a trend even more pronounced among Indian consumers.

As Bazaarvoice India marks its fifth anniversary, it has expanded into various business functions, including AI/ML, Sales, Support, and Marketing. This diversification has cemented its role in Bazaarvoice's global operations, capitalizing on India's growing e-commerce market. According to market forecasts, India is set to become the third-largest e-commerce market worldwide by 2025, presenting significant opportunities for Bazaarvoice to scale its services and strengthen its platform.

