Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident Unfolds in Maharashtra's Dhule District

A family of four, including a couple and their two children, were found dead at their residence in Dhule, Maharashtra. Initial reports suggest that the couple may have committed suicide after administering poison to their children. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:56 IST
Tragic Family Incident Unfolds in Maharashtra's Dhule District
  • Country:
  • India

A family of four, comprising a couple and their two children, were discovered dead at their home in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Thursday, according to local police.

Initial findings suggest that the couple may have taken their own lives after administering a poisonous substance to their children, an official indicated.

At approximately 11 am, the man was found hanging at his residence in Pramod Nagar, Devpur area of Dhule, while his wife and children were also found unresponsive, the official added.

The four family members were immediately transported to a hospital, where they were declared dead upon arrival.

Authorities have launched a probe to determine the precise cause of death, the official concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024