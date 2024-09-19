Tragic Family Incident Unfolds in Maharashtra's Dhule District

A family of four, comprising a couple and their two children, were discovered dead at their home in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Thursday, according to local police.

Initial findings suggest that the couple may have taken their own lives after administering a poisonous substance to their children, an official indicated.

At approximately 11 am, the man was found hanging at his residence in Pramod Nagar, Devpur area of Dhule, while his wife and children were also found unresponsive, the official added.

The four family members were immediately transported to a hospital, where they were declared dead upon arrival.

Authorities have launched a probe to determine the precise cause of death, the official concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)