Scindia Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Reservation Remarks, Emphasizes BJP's Reverence for Dr. Ambedkar

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleged on Thursday.

Scindia cited Gandhi's recent comments on reservation, made to students at a US university, as evidence of Congress's intention to abolish quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. According to Scindia, Gandhi's remarks signal a major shift in Congress policy should it come to power.

Highlighting BJP's respect for Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Scindia reiterated BJP's efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to promote the upliftment of Dalit and tribal communities.

