Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu's Ranchi Visit Hailed: Celebrates ICAR Centenary

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ranchi for a two-day visit to participate in ICAR-NISA's centenary celebrations. Security measures and traffic diversions were put in place. The president will interact with scientists and address farmers, and is scheduled to depart for New Delhi after the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:13 IST
President Droupadi Murmu's Ranchi Visit Hailed: Celebrates ICAR Centenary
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu touched down in Ranchi on Thursday evening, marking the start of her two-day visit to celebrate the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture's centenary.

Upon arrival at around 7 pm, President Murmu proceeded to the Raj Bhavan for the night, according to local officials.

'We have established a comprehensive security setup, deploying officials and forces at the airport, Raj Bhavan, and the ICAR programme venue,' stated Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha.

Traffic diversions have been put in place to ensure seamless movement during the president's visit.

The celebratory event at ICAR-NISA, Namkum, is scheduled to commence at 11.10 am on Friday, where the president will engage with scientists and address the farming community.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been meticulously planned for the visit.

President Murmu is slated to depart Ranchi around 1 pm on Friday, en route to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024