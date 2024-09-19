President Droupadi Murmu's Ranchi Visit Hailed: Celebrates ICAR Centenary
President Droupadi Murmu touched down in Ranchi on Thursday evening, marking the start of her two-day visit to celebrate the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture's centenary.
Upon arrival at around 7 pm, President Murmu proceeded to the Raj Bhavan for the night, according to local officials.
'We have established a comprehensive security setup, deploying officials and forces at the airport, Raj Bhavan, and the ICAR programme venue,' stated Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha.
Traffic diversions have been put in place to ensure seamless movement during the president's visit.
The celebratory event at ICAR-NISA, Namkum, is scheduled to commence at 11.10 am on Friday, where the president will engage with scientists and address the farming community.
Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been meticulously planned for the visit.
President Murmu is slated to depart Ranchi around 1 pm on Friday, en route to New Delhi.
