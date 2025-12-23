Left Menu

Nation Honors Chaudhary Charan Singh on Farmers' Day

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, leaders, including PM Modi, paid tribute to his commitment to rural welfare and democracy. Singh's work in agriculture and his stance during India's Emergency are remembered as pivotal in shaping the country's policies and empowering farmers.

Nation Honors Chaudhary Charan Singh on Farmers' Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid respects, honoring his dedication to the agricultural sector and the impoverished. PM Modi lauded Singh's unforgettable contributions to nation-building in a heartfelt social media post.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda also commemorated Singh's impactful career. Shah praised Singh's bold governance and role in opposing the Emergency, while Nadda emphasized Singh's unwavering commitment to empowering farmers and the underprivileged.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan noted Singh's lasting influence on India's development. December 23, Kisan Diwas, marks Singh's birthday, celebrating his legacy as a champion of farmers and rural development through various key reforms during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

