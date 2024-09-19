Lok Sabha Speaker Highlights Crisis in News Credibility at Sansad TV@3 Conclave
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the Sansad TV@3 Conclave and emphasized the current crisis in news credibility. He expressed optimism that emerging technologies and AI could help broadcasters meet public expectations more effectively. Birla also noted that International Democracy Day aligns with Sansad TV's foundation day, enhancing public awareness of democratic institutions.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spoke at the Sansad TV@3 Conclave, raising concerns about the credibility and authenticity of news.
He expressed hope that new technologies and AI would enable broadcasters to better meet public expectations. Birla highlighted that International Democracy Day coincides with Sansad TV's foundation day.
He added that the channel plays a crucial role in increasing public awareness of Parliament's functioning and the implementation of policies, both domestically and internationally.
