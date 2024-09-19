Lok Sabha Speaker Highlights Crisis in News Credibility at Sansad TV@3 Conclave

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spoke at the Sansad TV@3 Conclave, raising concerns about the credibility and authenticity of news.

He expressed hope that new technologies and AI would enable broadcasters to better meet public expectations. Birla highlighted that International Democracy Day coincides with Sansad TV's foundation day.

He added that the channel plays a crucial role in increasing public awareness of Parliament's functioning and the implementation of policies, both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)