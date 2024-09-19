Left Menu

Imran Hussain: The Steadfast Pillar of Delhi's AAP Government

Imran Hussain, a two-time MLA from Ballimaran, is the prominent Muslim face in chief minister-designate Atishi's cabinet in Delhi. A member of AAP, he has held significant portfolios and boasts a strong electoral record. Born in Delhi, he has a background in business studies and the garment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:52 IST
Imran Hussain, the sole Muslim face in chief minister-designate Atishi's Delhi cabinet, is set to add significant value to the council of ministers with his experience. The two-time MLA from Ballimaran has consistently demonstrated his electoral prowess, defeating notable opponents from the BJP with substantial margins. He previously held crucial portfolios such as Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Election in Arvind Kejriwal's administration.

Before his successful stints with AAP, Hussain had an unsuccessful run as a candidate for the Bahujan Samaj Party in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections. However, he gained political experience by winning a councillor seat in 2012 on a Rashtriya Lok Dal ticket from Ballimaran. Born and raised in the walled city area of Delhi, Hussain has strong local roots and an educational background in Business Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia.

As one of the four ministers retained in Atishi's new cabinet, he is positioned to play a key role in the upcoming brief tenure. The new cabinet will take the oath on September 21, just a few months ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February next year. The political landscape of Delhi awaits the impact of Hussain's seasoned leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

