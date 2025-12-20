Left Menu

Political Turmoil Mars Ambernath Municipal Elections

The Ambernath municipal council elections concluded with a peaceful vote amid allegations and one arrest incident at a marriage hall, involving 174 outsiders. Political tensions arose with claims of vote-rigging by both BJP and Shiv Sena, overshadowing the main contest between both parties in the Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:55 IST
The voting process for the Ambernath municipal council's 59 members concluded smoothly, barring an incident involving 174 outsiders at a local marriage hall, as stated by a senior official. A police investigation revealed actions that led to bookings because of illegal assembly and Representation of the People Act violations.

Tensions escalated further when political leaders from BJP and Congress alleged that the Shiv Sena had brought in over 200 non-local women for manipulative voting practices. These revelations added a layer of controversy to the elections, with further inquiries focusing on a potential politician's involvement from Bhiwandi.

The election environment also faced allegations from NCP leaders about BJP distributing money, while Shiv Sena accused others of EVM tampering. A previous incident involved gunfire at a BJP candidate's office, highlighting the fraught nature of this electoral contest between Shiv Sena and BJP within the Mahayuti ruling coalition.

