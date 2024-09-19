Congress Seeks Probe Against Tripura Minister for Alleged Corruption
The Congress has requested an inquiry into Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, accusing him of corruption linked to a Rs 14,000-crore tribal development project funded by the World Bank. The state Congress, led by Asish Kumar Saha, has called for Debbarma's dismissal from both his ministerial and legislative roles.
The Congress on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, seeking an investigation against Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma over alleged corruption.
A five-member Congress delegation, led by state president Asish Kumar Saha, met the governor to discuss their concerns.
'We sought the governor's intervention on this sensitive issue,' Saha told reporters, alleging that Debbarma's wealth surged within a year and five months of becoming a minister.
Saha claimed Debbarma was involved in corruption related to a Rs 14,000-crore World Bank-funded tribal development project.
According to Saha, Debbarma lied in his election affidavit by underreporting his assets, including a flat in Delhi and properties in various locations. Saha demanded Debbarma's dismissal from his ministerial post and assembly seat.
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee denied the accusations, asserting that the opposition's claims were baseless and aimed at diverting public attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
