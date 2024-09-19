Left Menu

Smartphone Snatched from Physically Challenged Student at CM's Event

A smartphone given to physically challenged student Manoj under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme was allegedly stolen. Manoj lodged an FIR against an unknown person. The incident occurred after the Rozgar Mela where Adityanath distributed 6,000 devices and handed appointment letters to 1,000 jobless youths.

A smartphone given to a physically challenged student under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme was allegedly snatched by an unknown individual, police reported on Thursday.

The student, Manoj, who recently completed his LLB from MMH College, lodged an FIR at Ghantaghar Kotwali. The incident occurred after the Rozgar Mela event at Ghantaghar Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday.

Manoj's name was on the beneficiary list, and his smartphone was taken amidst the loud noise of loudspeakers, making his call for help unheard. Manoj hails from Afzal Pur Pavti village. Additional Commissioner Ritesh Tripathi confirmed that police are investigating the case. During the event, Adityanath distributed 6,000 smartphones and tablets and handed over appointment letters to 1,000 jobless youths.

