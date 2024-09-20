Sanitization Efforts Underway at Tirumala Amid Allegations of Desecration

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Thursday that the erstwhile YSRCP government had desecrated Tirumala, home to the world-renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. He noted that a sanitization process has now commenced.

The Chief Minister accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government of serving substandard food to Tirumala devotees, undermining the temple's holiness and hurting devotees' sentiments. Naidu stated that after finding evidence of substandard ingredients in the prasadam (consecrated food), stringent action would be taken against those responsible.

During the inauguration of an Anna Canteen at the secretariat, Naidu highlighted that the deity Sri Venkateswara Swamy is one of the most revered in Hinduism and alleged that the previous government had desecrated the temple. Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh claimed corruption led to the use of adulterated ghee. Lokesh said the NDA government appointed a new executive officer (EO) who is overseeing efforts to ensure quality and prevent irregularities. Ghee, rice, and vegetables were tested, revealing the presence of lard, beef fat, and fish oil, according to Lokesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)