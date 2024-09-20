Left Menu

REFILE-Walt Disney appoints 'Moana' writer Jared Bush as creative head of animation studios

Bush is currently working on "Zootopia 2" and serves as the writer and executive producer of the upcoming "Moana 2," both of which are due to release in the fall of 2025 and 2024, respectively, Disney said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2024 06:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 06:32 IST
REFILE-Walt Disney appoints 'Moana' writer Jared Bush as creative head of animation studios

Walt Disney Animation Studios, in a significant leadership shift, on Thursday named Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jared Bush as its new chief creative officer, effective immediately.

Bush, the creative force behind movie hits such as "Encanto," "Zootopia," and writer of the original Oscar-nominated hit "Moana" takes the reins from Jennifer Lee, who will return to filmmaking full time to steward the wildly successful "Frozen" franchise. Lee joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2011 as co-writer of "Wreck-It Ralph" and writer of "Frozen." After serving as CCO since 2018, she will now focus on directing and writing "Frozen 3" and co-writing "Frozen 4" with Marc Smith.

A Disney veteran of over a decade, Bush will oversee the creative output of the iconic animation studio, including its films, series and associated projects, Disney said in a statement. Bush is currently working on "Zootopia 2" and serves as the writer and executive producer of the upcoming "Moana 2," both of which are due to release in the fall of 2025 and 2024, respectively, Disney said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024