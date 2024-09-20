Vijay Announces Ideological Roadmap for TVK at Upcoming State Conference

Left Menu

Actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam president Vijay announced that his party's first state conference will occur on October 27 in Villupuram district. The party's ideology and icons will be unveiled, with themes reflecting Dravidian movement principles. Recent tributes to Periyar EV Ramasamy highlight the party's ideological alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:25 IST
Actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday announced that his party's inaugural state conference will be held on October 27 in Villupuram district.

The conference, set to take place at V Salai village near Vikravandi, will unveil the ideological icons and declare the party's guiding principles, Vijay stated in a press release. The event will also outline the party's action plan in alignment with its espoused values.

Vijay, a prominent Tamil actor, founded TVK in February this year, with the Election Commission recently registering the party. Vijay recently paid homage to reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, which underscores the party's ideological direction. Notably, TVK's ideological tagline 'Pirappokkum,' from the Tamil classic 'Tirukkural,' resonates with the social justice themes of the DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

