Turkey’s Kebab Regulatory Bid Stirring Controversy in Germany

Turkey's bid to regulate the doner kebab's label is facing opposition in Germany. The change could impact recipes and sales within Europe's 3.5 billion euro industry. Kebab shop owners, government officials, and the food industry are all voicing their concerns over this potential regulation change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In Berlin's Mitte neighborhood, Kebap With Attitude's cooks expertly carve glistening beef and chicken from rotating spits, a scene typical of many doner kebab stands. However, Turkey's bid to regulate doner kebab's name has sparked fears among German kebab vendors.

According to Deniz Buchholz, owner of Kebap With Attitude, the doner kebab's recipe was adapted in the 1970s for Berliners, favoring pita bread over traditional lamb plates. Turkey's proposal seeks to introduce strict regulations on meat sources and preparation methods. The European Commission's decision on the matter, influenced by objections from Germany's Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, could significantly impact the €2.3 billion German industry.

Deputy Food Minister Cem Özdemir, emphasizing cultural diversity, argues against Turkish regulation. Shop owners like Buchholz are prepared to adapt, even rebranding their creations. Kebab diplomacy, involving German President Steinmeier and Turkey's President Erdogan, highlights the issue's political sensitivity, with repercussions for both business and cultural identity.

