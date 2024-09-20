Turkey’s Kebab Regulatory Bid Stirring Controversy in Germany

In Berlin's Mitte neighborhood, Kebap With Attitude's cooks expertly carve glistening beef and chicken from rotating spits, a scene typical of many doner kebab stands. However, Turkey's bid to regulate doner kebab's name has sparked fears among German kebab vendors.

According to Deniz Buchholz, owner of Kebap With Attitude, the doner kebab's recipe was adapted in the 1970s for Berliners, favoring pita bread over traditional lamb plates. Turkey's proposal seeks to introduce strict regulations on meat sources and preparation methods. The European Commission's decision on the matter, influenced by objections from Germany's Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, could significantly impact the €2.3 billion German industry.

Deputy Food Minister Cem Özdemir, emphasizing cultural diversity, argues against Turkish regulation. Shop owners like Buchholz are prepared to adapt, even rebranding their creations. Kebab diplomacy, involving German President Steinmeier and Turkey's President Erdogan, highlights the issue's political sensitivity, with repercussions for both business and cultural identity.

