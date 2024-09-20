Left Menu

BlueVerse India Showcases Revolutionary Water-Efficient Vehicle Washing Solutions at India Water Week 2024

BlueVerse India successfully wrapped up its participation in India Water Week 2024, showcasing its automated, eco-friendly vehicle washing solutions. The company's innovative technologies, which include a 2-wheeler washing system that uses only 4 liters of water and recycles 98%, received praise from various sectors. Co-Founder Siddarth Bapna highlighted the sustainability impacts and future scalability of BlueVerse's solutions.

Updated: 20-09-2024 14:09 IST
BlueVerse India Showcases Revolutionary Water-Efficient Vehicle Washing Solutions at India Water Week 2024
BlueVerse India concluded its participation in India Water Week 2024, demonstrating its commitment to water conservation with automated, eco-friendly vehicle washing solutions. Held from September 17th to 19th at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the event spotlighted BlueVerse's pioneering technologies for 4-wheelers, 2-wheelers, and commercial vehicles.

The booth featured a live demo of a 2-wheeler washing machine that uses only 4 liters of water per wash and recycles 98% of the used water, impressing attendees from various backgrounds, including government, industry, and environmental advocacy.

Co-Founder & Director Siddarth Bapna participated in the World Leaders Forum, discussing BlueVerse's role in sustainable water management and addressing India's vast vehicle population. The company's scalable, zero-capex model is already deployed with major automotive brands and aims to significantly contribute to the country's sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

