BlueVerse India Showcases Revolutionary Water-Efficient Vehicle Washing Solutions at India Water Week 2024
BlueVerse India successfully wrapped up its participation in India Water Week 2024, showcasing its automated, eco-friendly vehicle washing solutions. The company's innovative technologies, which include a 2-wheeler washing system that uses only 4 liters of water and recycles 98%, received praise from various sectors. Co-Founder Siddarth Bapna highlighted the sustainability impacts and future scalability of BlueVerse's solutions.
BlueVerse India concluded its participation in India Water Week 2024, demonstrating its commitment to water conservation with automated, eco-friendly vehicle washing solutions. Held from September 17th to 19th at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the event spotlighted BlueVerse's pioneering technologies for 4-wheelers, 2-wheelers, and commercial vehicles.
The booth featured a live demo of a 2-wheeler washing machine that uses only 4 liters of water per wash and recycles 98% of the used water, impressing attendees from various backgrounds, including government, industry, and environmental advocacy.
Co-Founder & Director Siddarth Bapna participated in the World Leaders Forum, discussing BlueVerse's role in sustainable water management and addressing India's vast vehicle population. The company's scalable, zero-capex model is already deployed with major automotive brands and aims to significantly contribute to the country's sustainability goals.
