BlueVerse India Showcases Revolutionary Water-Efficient Vehicle Washing Solutions at India Water Week 2024

BlueVerse India concluded its participation in India Water Week 2024, demonstrating its commitment to water conservation with automated, eco-friendly vehicle washing solutions. Held from September 17th to 19th at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the event spotlighted BlueVerse's pioneering technologies for 4-wheelers, 2-wheelers, and commercial vehicles.

The booth featured a live demo of a 2-wheeler washing machine that uses only 4 liters of water per wash and recycles 98% of the used water, impressing attendees from various backgrounds, including government, industry, and environmental advocacy.

Co-Founder & Director Siddarth Bapna participated in the World Leaders Forum, discussing BlueVerse's role in sustainable water management and addressing India's vast vehicle population. The company's scalable, zero-capex model is already deployed with major automotive brands and aims to significantly contribute to the country's sustainability goals.

