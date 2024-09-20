Jr NTR's 'Devara - Part 1' New Poster Adds to Fans' Excitement Ahead of Trailer Release

The excitement surrounding 'Devara - Part 1' escalated as the filmmakers unveiled a new poster featuring Jr NTR. On Friday, NTR Arts shared the intriguing poster on their Instagram account, much to the delight of fans eagerly awaiting the release.

The poster depicts Jr NTR in an intense avatar, gazing away from the camera, standing near a blood-red sea. The caption accompanying the post read, "Prepare to sail into the depths of fear in all its glory. The sea tells tales of blood and courage on 27.09.24."

The trailer, recently launched at a star-studded event in Mumbai, sets the stage for a gripping narrative. Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks Jr NTR's return after his triumphs at the Golden Globe and Oscars for 'RRR'.

In this venture, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing Devara and Varadha, central characters in a dramatic story of power struggles in a coastal setting. The two minutes and 39 seconds trailer showcases an intense narrative of conflict, where Saif Ali Khan's character, Bhaira, faces an upheaval.

Adding layers to the plot, Janhvi Kapoor appears as Thangam, a village belle who is romantically linked with Jr NTR's son. The narrative hints at a significant transformation for Jr NTR's son, who might rise to face challenges much like his father.

'Devara: Part 1' also sees Jr NTR reuniting with Koratala Siva, the mastermind behind 'Janatha Garage'. The film features a robust ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

'Devara: Part 1' is set for a grand release in multiple languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi—on September 27, 2024.

