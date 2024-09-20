EMS Ltd Emerges as Lowest Bidder for Rs 681.49 Crore River Adi Ganga Rejuvenation Project

EMS Ltd, a Ghaziabad-based water and sewerage infrastructure company, has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 681.49 crore contract floated by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to undertake pollution abatement work for the rejuvenation of River Adi Ganga, a statement said on Friday.

The Adi Ganga is an old channel of the Ganges that flows across the southern fringes of urban Kolkata. On Thursday afternoon, parts of Kalighat, Chetla, and areas along the stream were inundated due to a high tide. The rejuvenation project aims to clean the channel, which currently emits a foul smell, and is expected to mitigate the problem of inundation of nearby localities.

Part of the Second National Ganga River Basin Project, the plan involves designing, building, testing, and commissioning infrastructure to reduce pollution in the Adi Ganga within three years. EMS will also be responsible for the operation and management of sewage treatment plants and associated infrastructure for 15 years post-completion, the company said.

EMS will execute the project with a partner, holding stakes of 74 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

"We are delighted to have emerged as the L1 bidder for this prestigious project, marking our expansion into eastern India," said EMS Chairman Ramveer Singh.

He said that the company's board has also approved raising funds up to Rs 400 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to execute multiple projects and expand its order book.

EMS, a publicly listed company, provides EPC and O&M services in sewerage solutions, water supply systems, and wastewater schemes for government authorities and local bodies, operating in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)