Veteran Malayalam Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away at 79

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, the veteran Malayalam actress, died at 79 in Kochi after battling age-related ailments. Known for her iconic mother roles, she had a six-decade-long career in films, theater, and TV. Kerala's leaders expressed profound grief over her passing, marking an end of an era in Malayalam cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:08 IST
Kaviyoor Ponnamma (Photo/Facebook@CM Pinarayi Vijayan ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma has passed away at the age of 79 following treatment for age-related ailments. She died on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi.

Ponnamma had been hospitalized for months due to ailments related to aging. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his deep sorrow over her demise, saying, "I express my profound grief over the passing of Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who won the hearts of Malayalis through her roles as a mother. Her long artistic career was not limited to cinema alone, but extended to theater and television as well." Vijayan added, "With her passing, an illustrious chapter in the history of Malayalam cinema and theater has come to an end. However, she will remain in the hearts of Malayalis through her memorable characters. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time."

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian also shared his condolences over Kaviyoor Ponnamma's demise. Recalling her as an actress who captured the hearts of Malayalis, Cherian said she excelled in her iconic motherly roles. Beginning her career as a singer and moving into theater, Ponnamma acted in around a thousand films.

With a career spanning over six decades, Kaviyoor Ponnamma was a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema. Her funeral is scheduled for tomorrow, with public viewing to be held at Kalamassery Municipal Town Hall. Notable films in her career include Asuravithu, Velutha Kathreena, KarakanaKadal, Theerthayathra, Nirmalyam, Chenkol, Bharatham, Santanagopalam, Sukrutham, among others. She also lent her voice as a playback singer in eight films and appeared in over 25 television series.

Ponnamma was widely recognized for playing the mother to many prominent actors such as Sathyan, Madhu, Prem Nazir, Soman, Sukumaran, Mammootty, and Mohanlal. In addition to motherly roles, she portrayed a variety of characters, including negative roles, and even produced the movie Meghatheertham. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

