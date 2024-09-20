Tensions Flare as Greek Coast Guard Pursuit Enters Turkish Waters
A Greek Coast Guard boat chased an inflatable dinghy into Turkish territorial waters, sparking a potential diplomatic incident. The dinghy, suspected to be involved in people trafficking, landed on Turkish shores as the Greek vessel retreated. Tensions between Greece and Turkiye over territorial claims continue to simmer.
A Greek Coast Guard boat chased an inflatable dinghy dangerously close to the Turkish coast, risking a diplomatic stand-off between the neighboring countries.
According to local media, the Greek patrol vessel was pursuing a Zodiac-style dinghy, suspected of involvement in people trafficking, and even ventured into Turkish waters in Akcabuk Bay, near Bodrum in southwest Turkiye.
The Turkish Coast Guard swiftly responded, confirming the Greek vessel's intrusion before it abruptly turned back. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the individual on the dinghy, who is believed to be a migrant smuggler hiding in a nearby forest.
Turkiye's west coast is a known departure point for refugees aiming to reach Greek islands, with the Greek Coast Guard frequently intercepting such boats. Tensions continue as Ankara accuses Greece of forcing the boats back into Turkish waters.
Eyewitness Cemre Ozdemir Pekoglu reportedly saw the Greek boat entering Akcabuk Bay before it retreated, adding to the historical tensions over territorial claims between the two countries.
