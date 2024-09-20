Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Surveys Flooded Regions, Emphasizes Immediate Relief Efforts

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of Patna and Vaishali districts to assess the rising water levels of the Ganga River. He stressed the urgency of relief and rescue operations. The disaster has impacted several regions, prompting vigilance from officials and a directive for immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:00 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday conducted an aerial survey of Patna and Vaishali districts to evaluate the rising water levels of the Ganga River.

Recent rainfall has exacerbated water levels, posing a threat of inundation to nearby areas. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Kumar emphasized that relief and rescue operations should be prioritized in affected regions.

Officials were instructed to remain vigilant and camp in the impacted areas to ensure adherence to emergency guidelines. Immediate actions for relief, rescue, and rehabilitation were mandated. The Ganga is currently flowing above danger levels at multiple ghats in Patna, and several rivers in other districts have also seen significant rises. Low-lying areas have experienced flooding, worsened by damage to small dams due to recent heavy rains. Later, Kumar visited Saharsa to lay the foundation stone for a new bridge and inaugurated a renovated temple, where subsequent chaos ensued as local youth took fish from a nearby tank.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Department asked officials of 11 districts along the Ganga to take immediate steps for relief and rescue measures through a virtual review meeting conducted by ACS Pratyaya Amrit. Nearly 5.35 lakh people in the low-lying areas of these districts have been affected by the rising waters, impacting a total of 259 village panchayats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

