Kalyan’s 11-Day Penance Sparks Secularism Debate
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan participates in a cleansing ritual at the Kanaka Durga temple as part of his 11-day penance to address allegations of using adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddus. He emphasized the need for mutual respect among all religions and questioned actor Prakash Raj's involvement in the controversy.
Updated: 24-09-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:29 IST
India
- India
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday took part in a cleansing program at the Kanaka Durga temple, part of his 11-day penance addressing allegations of adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddus.
Joined by party leaders, Kalyan scrubbed the temple steps clean and reiterated his strong belief in Sanata Dharma (Hinduism), emphasizing that India accommodates all religions.
Responding to actor Prakash Raj's comments on his tweet about the laddu controversy, Kalyan questioned Raj's involvement and reiterated his secular credentials, calling for mutual respect among all faiths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
