Left Menu

Kalyan’s 11-Day Penance Sparks Secularism Debate

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan participates in a cleansing ritual at the Kanaka Durga temple as part of his 11-day penance to address allegations of using adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddus. He emphasized the need for mutual respect among all religions and questioned actor Prakash Raj's involvement in the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:29 IST
Kalyan’s 11-Day Penance Sparks Secularism Debate
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday took part in a cleansing program at the Kanaka Durga temple, part of his 11-day penance addressing allegations of adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddus.

Joined by party leaders, Kalyan scrubbed the temple steps clean and reiterated his strong belief in Sanata Dharma (Hinduism), emphasizing that India accommodates all religions.

Responding to actor Prakash Raj's comments on his tweet about the laddu controversy, Kalyan questioned Raj's involvement and reiterated his secular credentials, calling for mutual respect among all faiths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024