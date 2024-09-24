Left Menu

Matchfinder Introduces 'Bonus Contacts' for Premium Members

Matchfinder Matrimony celebrates its 10th anniversary by launching a 'Bonus Contacts' feature for premium members. This new option ensures better value for users by allowing them to replace unresponsive contacts. Matchfinder offers budget-friendly membership plans, making it accessible to a wide range of users across India.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:54 IST
New Delhi [India], September 24: Matchfinder Matrimony, a leading player in India's matchmaking sector, has unveiled a 'Bonus Contacts' option tailored for its premium membership plans. This enhancement comes as part of the company's ongoing effort to improve user experience, complementing its established '100% Verified Profiles' feature.

Since its foundation in 2013, Matchfinder has provided community-based matchmaking services across India. Marking its 10-year milestone, the company introduces the 'Bonus Contacts' feature to ensure premium members are not disadvantaged when provided contact information proves unresponsive. Subscribers encountering such issues can request replacements through Matchfinder's customer support.

Matchfinder offers a variety of affordable membership plans. Starting at just Rs. 100, users can upgrade from free registration to access a broader array of profiles filtered by criteria like caste, city, and age. The platform is further set apart by add-ons like horoscope matching, profile highlighting, and premium personal assistance.

