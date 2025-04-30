Left Menu

Mumbai Real Estate Booms: Record April Registrations

Property registrations in Mumbai surged 12% in April, reaching 13,080 units amid rising demand. Knight Frank India reports this as the highest April registration figure in 13 years, reflecting a strong housing market. March saw even higher registrations, totaling 15,501 properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's residential property market is experiencing a notable upswing, with registrations rising by 12% to hit 13,080 units in April. The surge highlights a robust housing demand, according to data released by Knight Frank India.

During April 2024, the figure stood at 11,648, showcasing a significant increase. The data, capturing both primary and secondary market transactions, is current as of 8:50 PM on Wednesday, though a slight rise in numbers is anticipated.

March 2025 recorded an even higher registration total of 15,501 units, marking April's figures as the best in the past 13 years for property registrations, positioning Mumbai as a dynamic real estate hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

