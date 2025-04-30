Mumbai Real Estate Booms: Record April Registrations

Mumbai's residential property market is experiencing a notable upswing, with registrations rising by 12% to hit 13,080 units in April. The surge highlights a robust housing demand, according to data released by Knight Frank India.

During April 2024, the figure stood at 11,648, showcasing a significant increase. The data, capturing both primary and secondary market transactions, is current as of 8:50 PM on Wednesday, though a slight rise in numbers is anticipated.

March 2025 recorded an even higher registration total of 15,501 units, marking April's figures as the best in the past 13 years for property registrations, positioning Mumbai as a dynamic real estate hub.

