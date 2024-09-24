Controversy Erupts Over Safety of Siddhivinayak Temple's Prasad
A viral video allegedly showing mice on prasad packets at Siddhivinayak Temple has sparked concerns among devotees. The temple trust denied the claims, asserting the prasad is prepared in a clean environment. A probe has been launched to verify the video's authenticity and to take necessary action if required.
- Country:
- India
Concerns have erupted among devotees following a viral video allegedly showing mice on prasad packets at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.
The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGT) refuted the allegations, maintaining that the prasad is prepared under strict hygiene standards. SSGT chairperson Sada Sarvankar emphasized that the video was not shot within the temple premises.
Authorities have announced a thorough investigation, including a CCTV review and an officer of DCP rank leading the inquiry. This incident coincides with a similar controversy surrounding Tirupati laddus, where substandard ingredients were alleged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
