Controversy Erupts Over Safety of Siddhivinayak Temple's Prasad

Concerns have erupted among devotees following a viral video allegedly showing mice on prasad packets at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGT) refuted the allegations, maintaining that the prasad is prepared under strict hygiene standards. SSGT chairperson Sada Sarvankar emphasized that the video was not shot within the temple premises.

Authorities have announced a thorough investigation, including a CCTV review and an officer of DCP rank leading the inquiry. This incident coincides with a similar controversy surrounding Tirupati laddus, where substandard ingredients were alleged.

