Left Menu

Johnny Depp Returns to Directing With 'Modi': A Tale of Art and Survival

Johnny Depp's new film 'Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness' premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival, marking his return to directing after nearly three decades. The movie portrays the chaotic life of artist Amedeo Modigliani during World War I, encapsulating Depp's personal reflections on adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:13 IST
Johnny Depp Returns to Directing With 'Modi': A Tale of Art and Survival
Actor Johnny Depp (Photo sourced from Instagram@johnnydepp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Johnny Depp's latest directorial project, 'Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness,' recently premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Reflecting on nearly three decades since his last feature film, Depp acknowledged the challenging journey from his much-criticized 1997 film 'The Brave,' reported Variety.

The movie depicts a 72-hour whirlwind in World War I Paris, featuring the artist Amedeo Modigliani maneuvering through bombs, policemen, girlfriends, and critics in a desperate quest to find a home for his art. When asked to compare his own experiences with Modigliani's, Depp remarked that both have earned their stripes through various challenges.

'Sure, we can say that I've been through a number of things here and there, but I'm alright,' Depp stated, alluding to his recent legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. 'I think we've all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours didn't turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through,' he added.

The film unfolds over 72 chaotic hours in the life of Modigliani, played by Riccardo Scamarcio, as he navigates war-torn Paris and the vibrant art scene of 1916. After an altercation in a restaurant, Modigliani hides from the police, contemplating the end of his career and life in Paris. On the advice of his friend and art dealer Leopold Zborowski, portrayed by Stephen Graham, he risks everything to meet American collector Maurice Gangnat, played by Al Pacino, who has the power to elevate him to global fame. Depp reflected that his recent directorial experience has been 'infinitely more positive' compared to 'The Brave,' which was poorly received by critics and audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024