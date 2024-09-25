Johnny Depp Returns to Directing With 'Modi': A Tale of Art and Survival

Johnny Depp's latest directorial project, 'Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness,' recently premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Reflecting on nearly three decades since his last feature film, Depp acknowledged the challenging journey from his much-criticized 1997 film 'The Brave,' reported Variety.

The movie depicts a 72-hour whirlwind in World War I Paris, featuring the artist Amedeo Modigliani maneuvering through bombs, policemen, girlfriends, and critics in a desperate quest to find a home for his art. When asked to compare his own experiences with Modigliani's, Depp remarked that both have earned their stripes through various challenges.

'Sure, we can say that I've been through a number of things here and there, but I'm alright,' Depp stated, alluding to his recent legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. 'I think we've all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours didn't turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through,' he added.

The film unfolds over 72 chaotic hours in the life of Modigliani, played by Riccardo Scamarcio, as he navigates war-torn Paris and the vibrant art scene of 1916. After an altercation in a restaurant, Modigliani hides from the police, contemplating the end of his career and life in Paris. On the advice of his friend and art dealer Leopold Zborowski, portrayed by Stephen Graham, he risks everything to meet American collector Maurice Gangnat, played by Al Pacino, who has the power to elevate him to global fame. Depp reflected that his recent directorial experience has been 'infinitely more positive' compared to 'The Brave,' which was poorly received by critics and audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)