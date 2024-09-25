Uplifting the Underprivileged: A Vision for a Developed India
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized efforts to uplift the underprivileged in line with Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision for a developed India. The event, on Upadhyaya's 108th birth anniversary, highlighted government initiatives like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and PM Awas Yojana, and stressed the need for technological and governmental collaboration.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to uplift the underprivileged and realize the vision of a developed India, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak underscored the government's dedication to these efforts on Wednesday.
The occasion, marking Deendayal Upadhyaya's 108th birth anniversary, saw Pathak lauding Upadhyaya's lifelong commitment to including the poorest in societal progress. The BJP heralds Upadhyaya as its ideological and moral guide since its inception.
Pathak spotlighted various government policies that echo Upadhyaya's vision, like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, and the PM Awas Yojana. Senior economist NK Singh also emphasized leveraging new technologies and governmental collaboration to address environmental challenges and eradicate poverty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IYDF and Eyevoke Partner for Charitable Event to Support Underprivileged Children
Charity Event by IYDF and R.V Institute Brings Hope to Underprivileged Children in Meerut
IYDF and Sevendays Advertising Bring Joy and Support to Underprivileged Children in Palakkad
Uplifting Futures: Charitable Event Brings Joy to Tezpur's Underprivileged Children
Government Policies Address Elderly Healthcare and Green Mobility