Uplifting the Underprivileged: A Vision for a Developed India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized efforts to uplift the underprivileged in line with Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision for a developed India. The event, on Upadhyaya's 108th birth anniversary, highlighted government initiatives like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and PM Awas Yojana, and stressed the need for technological and governmental collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:01 IST
Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to uplift the underprivileged and realize the vision of a developed India, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak underscored the government's dedication to these efforts on Wednesday.

The occasion, marking Deendayal Upadhyaya's 108th birth anniversary, saw Pathak lauding Upadhyaya's lifelong commitment to including the poorest in societal progress. The BJP heralds Upadhyaya as its ideological and moral guide since its inception.

Pathak spotlighted various government policies that echo Upadhyaya's vision, like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, and the PM Awas Yojana. Senior economist NK Singh also emphasized leveraging new technologies and governmental collaboration to address environmental challenges and eradicate poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

