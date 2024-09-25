Uplifting the Underprivileged: A Vision for a Developed India

In a bid to uplift the underprivileged and realize the vision of a developed India, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak underscored the government's dedication to these efforts on Wednesday.

The occasion, marking Deendayal Upadhyaya's 108th birth anniversary, saw Pathak lauding Upadhyaya's lifelong commitment to including the poorest in societal progress. The BJP heralds Upadhyaya as its ideological and moral guide since its inception.

Pathak spotlighted various government policies that echo Upadhyaya's vision, like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, and the PM Awas Yojana. Senior economist NK Singh also emphasized leveraging new technologies and governmental collaboration to address environmental challenges and eradicate poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)