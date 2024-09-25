Left Menu

Jordan Selects 'My Sweet Land' for Oscar Consideration

Jordan has chosen 'My Sweet Land,' a documentary directed by Sareen Hairabedian, to compete in the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. The film portrays the struggles of an 11-year-old boy in the conflict-ridden Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:01 IST
Jordan Selects 'My Sweet Land' for Oscar Consideration
My Sweet Land (Photo/X/@cinepre). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jordan has officially selected 'My Sweet Land,' directed by Sareen Hairabedian, to represent the country in the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. The documentary focuses on Vrej, an 11-year-old boy living in the conflicted Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. As violence resurfaces, Vrej and his family are compelled to abandon their home, only to return and find it in ruins.

'My Sweet Land' premiered at the Sheffield Documentary Film Festival this year and marks Hairabedian's first feature-length film, following her HBO documentary short, 'We Are Not Done Yet.' The film was produced by Jordanian filmmaker Azza Hourani and is a co-production between Ireland, France, Jordan, and the U.S. Jordan has previously received one Oscar nomination, for Naji Abu Nowar's 'Theeb' in 2015.

The Academy will announce the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category on December 17, with final Oscar nominations revealed on January 17, 2025. The 2025 Academy Awards are scheduled for March 2. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024