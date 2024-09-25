Jordan Selects 'My Sweet Land' for Oscar Consideration
Jordan has chosen 'My Sweet Land,' a documentary directed by Sareen Hairabedian, to compete in the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. The film portrays the struggles of an 11-year-old boy in the conflict-ridden Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Jordan has officially selected 'My Sweet Land,' directed by Sareen Hairabedian, to represent the country in the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. The documentary focuses on Vrej, an 11-year-old boy living in the conflicted Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. As violence resurfaces, Vrej and his family are compelled to abandon their home, only to return and find it in ruins.
'My Sweet Land' premiered at the Sheffield Documentary Film Festival this year and marks Hairabedian's first feature-length film, following her HBO documentary short, 'We Are Not Done Yet.' The film was produced by Jordanian filmmaker Azza Hourani and is a co-production between Ireland, France, Jordan, and the U.S. Jordan has previously received one Oscar nomination, for Naji Abu Nowar's 'Theeb' in 2015.
The Academy will announce the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category on December 17, with final Oscar nominations revealed on January 17, 2025. The 2025 Academy Awards are scheduled for March 2. (ANI)
