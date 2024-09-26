Finland's Ahtari Zoo Returns Giant Pandas to China Amid Financial Strain
Ahtari Zoo in Finland will return two loaned giant pandas to China years ahead of schedule due to financial difficulties. The pandas, a symbol of the Finnish-Chinese relationship, have become too costly to maintain amid falling visitor numbers and rising inflation.
Ahtari Zoo in central Finland is set to return two loaned giant pandas to China several years early due to financial stress, the zoo announced on Wednesday.
The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were part of a 2017 agreement marking Finland's 100 years of independence. Originally loaned until 2033, the animals will now be repatriated later this year.
The decision comes after the zoo faced reduced visitor numbers and increased maintenance costs, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing international conflicts, and rising inflation. Despite attempted support from Chinese companies, the zoo can no longer afford the annual 1.5 million euros needed for panda upkeep.
