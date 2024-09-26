Left Menu

Transgender Community Urges Action Against Impostors

Pinky Devi, the newly elected chief transgender leader in Banda town, called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the safety of the transgender community. The plea includes identifying fake transgender individuals exploiting the community for financial gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:26 IST
Transgender Community Urges Action Against Impostors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant plea for justice, Pinky Devi, the newly elected chief transgender leader in Banda town, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take measures against fake transgender individuals exploiting the community for financial gains.

Pinky ascended to her leadership role following the death of Rama, a notable community figure in August. To honor Rama's contributions, the transgender community organized a heartfelt procession that included prayers at the Sunasira Nath Temple.

The event saw participation from transgender individuals across various regions including Jaipur, Kanpur, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra. With prior administrative approval and police security overseen by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Awasthi, the gathering was both peaceful and poignant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024