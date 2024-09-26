Transgender Community Urges Action Against Impostors

In a significant plea for justice, Pinky Devi, the newly elected chief transgender leader in Banda town, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take measures against fake transgender individuals exploiting the community for financial gains.

Pinky ascended to her leadership role following the death of Rama, a notable community figure in August. To honor Rama's contributions, the transgender community organized a heartfelt procession that included prayers at the Sunasira Nath Temple.

The event saw participation from transgender individuals across various regions including Jaipur, Kanpur, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra. With prior administrative approval and police security overseen by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Awasthi, the gathering was both peaceful and poignant.

(With inputs from agencies.)