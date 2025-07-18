Left Menu

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Defends Kanwar Pilgrims Amid Defamation Claims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused certain groups of defaming kanwar pilgrims by linking them to terrorism. He argues that this defamation stems from a desire to insult India's heritage and create caste conflicts. Adityanath calls for unity and exposes attempts to provoke social unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:38 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has criticized efforts to defame kanwar pilgrims by associating them with terrorism and riots. He claimed these accusations are rooted in a mentality that aims to demean India's heritage.

At a seminar paying tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda, Adityanath voiced his support for Shiva devotees, suggesting that those slandering the kanwar 'yatris' also wished to alienate tribal communities from India. He alleged a conspiracy to incite them against the nation.

He stressed that the kanwar yatra promotes unity across social classes and regions, devoid of discrimination. He urged for the exposure of individuals instigating caste conflicts via fake social media accounts, and highlighted the need to preserve national unity from such deceptive activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

