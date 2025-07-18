Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Defends Kanwar Pilgrims Amid Defamation Claims

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has criticized efforts to defame kanwar pilgrims by associating them with terrorism and riots. He claimed these accusations are rooted in a mentality that aims to demean India's heritage.

At a seminar paying tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda, Adityanath voiced his support for Shiva devotees, suggesting that those slandering the kanwar 'yatris' also wished to alienate tribal communities from India. He alleged a conspiracy to incite them against the nation.

He stressed that the kanwar yatra promotes unity across social classes and regions, devoid of discrimination. He urged for the exposure of individuals instigating caste conflicts via fake social media accounts, and highlighted the need to preserve national unity from such deceptive activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)