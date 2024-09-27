Left Menu

Inspiring Journeys: The Autobiography of Dr. Javad Hassan

Dr. Javad Hassan's autobiography, 'The Art of the Possible,' was launched by Sam Pitroda in Washington DC. The book chronicles Hassan's rise from humble beginnings in Kerala to US success, highlighting his role in founding the NeST Group and establishing India's first IT park. It offers valuable entrepreneurial insights.

Updated: 27-09-2024 14:24 IST
autobiography
Dr. Javad Hassan's autobiography, 'The Art of the Possible,' was officially launched in Washington DC by Sam Pitroda. The book details Hassan's impressive journey from humble beginnings in Kerala to becoming a renowned entrepreneur in the US.

As the Founder-Chairman of the NeST Group, Dr. Hassan's vision and leadership have led to the success of over 25 global companies and the acquisition of more than 20 patents. His dedication is particularly evident in his establishment of India's first IT park, Technopark in Kerala.

The autobiography not only tells the story of an accomplished businessman but also serves as a treasure trove of entrepreneurial wisdom. It highlights Dr. Hassan's relentless pursuit of success, offering invaluable guidance to future generations of entrepreneurs and business leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

