Parkrun: Celebrating 20 Years of Health and Community

When 6,204 people took part in the 1,000th parkrun in London's Bushy Park last month, it was 6,191 more than the initial 13 who participated in 2004. Similar turnouts are expected globally on Oct. 5 as parkrun celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Launched by Paul Sinton-Hewitt, who drew inspiration from South African time trials, parkrun has evolved from modest beginnings to a major global event while retaining its core values. Participation is free and open to all, with events organized entirely by volunteers. Everyone who finishes is given a token and their results are emailed the same day.

Parkrun has grown into a powerful force promoting health, happiness, and togetherness, impacting over six million people worldwide. With events in 25 prisons and endorsed by almost 2,000 GP surgeries, parkrun's success is nothing short of remarkable. However, maintaining its grassroots ethos amid large-scale growth remains a challenge.

