Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Keki N. Daruwalla

Renowned poet, writer, and former IPS officer Keki N. Daruwalla has passed away at the age of 87 in a Delhi hospital after a prolonged illness and pneumonia. His demise marks the end of a distinguished career that spanned literature and public service.

Daruwalla, esteemed for his contribution to English literature, died on Thursday night. His daughter, Anaheita Kapadia, confirmed that although he suffered a stroke last year, it was pneumonia that claimed his life this time. Daruwalla is survived by his two daughters, sons-in-law, and four grandchildren. His last rites are scheduled for Friday evening at Parsi Aramgah near Khan Market.

Born in Lahore in 1937, Daruwalla joined the IPS in 1958 and later served in R&AW, rising to the rank of Secretary. Despite his successful career in public service, he gained widespread recognition for his literary works, with his first book of poetry, "Under Orion," published in 1970. Daruwalla's literary accolades include the Uttar Pradesh State Award, the Sahitya Akademi Award, and the Padma Shri. His latest book, "Landfall: Poems," was published in 2023. The literary world mourns his passing, remembering him for his impactful words and creative genius.

