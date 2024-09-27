Left Menu

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Keki N. Daruwalla

Renowned poet and former IPS officer Keki N. Daruwalla passed away at age 87 in Delhi after battling pneumonia and other health complications. Known for his literary prowess, Daruwalla received several accolades including the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Padma Shri. His contributions to literature and public service are celebrated nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:53 IST
Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Keki N. Daruwalla
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned poet, writer, and former IPS officer Keki N. Daruwalla has passed away at the age of 87 in a Delhi hospital after a prolonged illness and pneumonia. His demise marks the end of a distinguished career that spanned literature and public service.

Daruwalla, esteemed for his contribution to English literature, died on Thursday night. His daughter, Anaheita Kapadia, confirmed that although he suffered a stroke last year, it was pneumonia that claimed his life this time. Daruwalla is survived by his two daughters, sons-in-law, and four grandchildren. His last rites are scheduled for Friday evening at Parsi Aramgah near Khan Market.

Born in Lahore in 1937, Daruwalla joined the IPS in 1958 and later served in R&AW, rising to the rank of Secretary. Despite his successful career in public service, he gained widespread recognition for his literary works, with his first book of poetry, "Under Orion," published in 1970. Daruwalla's literary accolades include the Uttar Pradesh State Award, the Sahitya Akademi Award, and the Padma Shri. His latest book, "Landfall: Poems," was published in 2023. The literary world mourns his passing, remembering him for his impactful words and creative genius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024