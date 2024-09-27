Loco Secures USD 65 Million for Global Expansion
Digital game streaming platform Loco has raised USD 65 million from UAE-based Redwood Tech FZCO. The funds will support its expansion to multiple countries, hiring local teams, and enhancing its technology developed in India. Loco aims to strengthen its presence in the live game streaming and esports sector.
- Country:
- India
Digital game streaming platform Loco has successfully raised USD 65 million from UAE-based investment firm Redwood Tech FZCO, according to a top company official on Friday. The capital will primarily be directed towards global expansion initiatives.
Loco, a pioneer in India's live game streaming and esports sector, has made a significant impact across various gaming communities, including BGMI, Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile, Clash of Clans, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), and Valorant.
"We have secured funding of USD 65 million from Redwood Tech FZCO, which will be utilized for expanding our operations into 5-6 countries and hiring new talent," Loco Founder Anirudh Pandita told PTI. The investment will provide an exit for existing investors and enable Loco to innovate and customize its platform to meet the unique needs of new markets, with all products and technology being developed in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
iBUS Network Secures $34M from IFC for Global Expansion
Orkla's Ambitious Plans: IPO, Global Expansion, and Festive Season Push
Mamelodi-based Company Aims for Global Expansion Through German Partnership
Bazaarvoice India's Rapid Growth Fuels Global Expansion
Ceinsys Tech Raises Rs 235 Crore for Global Expansion