Loco Secures USD 65 Million for Global Expansion

Digital game streaming platform Loco has raised USD 65 million from UAE-based Redwood Tech FZCO. The funds will support its expansion to multiple countries, hiring local teams, and enhancing its technology developed in India. Loco aims to strengthen its presence in the live game streaming and esports sector.

Digital game streaming platform Loco has successfully raised USD 65 million from UAE-based investment firm Redwood Tech FZCO, according to a top company official on Friday. The capital will primarily be directed towards global expansion initiatives.

Loco, a pioneer in India's live game streaming and esports sector, has made a significant impact across various gaming communities, including BGMI, Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile, Clash of Clans, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), and Valorant.

"We have secured funding of USD 65 million from Redwood Tech FZCO, which will be utilized for expanding our operations into 5-6 countries and hiring new talent," Loco Founder Anirudh Pandita told PTI. The investment will provide an exit for existing investors and enable Loco to innovate and customize its platform to meet the unique needs of new markets, with all products and technology being developed in India.

