Yash Chopra Foundation Launches Scholarship for Hindi Film Industry Children

The Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF) has announced the launch of the YCF Scholarship Program, coinciding with the 92nd birth anniversary of its founder, the iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Aimed at supporting the children of the Hindi film industry, particularly those from low-income families, the scholarship initiative targets registered members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Eligible candidates can receive financial aid based on merit, allowing them to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in various fields such as mass communication, filmmaking, production, direction, visual arts, cinematography, and animation.

This comprehensive program provides up to Rs five lakh per student and aims to bridge the talent gap within the film fraternity. CEO of Yash Raj Films, Akshaye Widhani, expressed confidence that the initiative will inspire and empower deserving students to follow their dreams and make a mark in the film industry. The program details are available on the foundation's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)