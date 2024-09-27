Left Menu

Breaking Waves: Maersk’s Push for Gender Equality at Sea

Maersk has significantly increased the number of Indian women seafarers in its workforce through its 'Equal at Sea' initiative. Launched in 2022, the program has seen numbers rise from 41 to over 350, aiming for equal gender representation by 2027. This initiative fosters industry collaboration and promotes diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:00 IST
Breaking Waves: Maersk’s Push for Gender Equality at Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated container logistics giant Maersk announced on Friday a significant increase in the number of Indian women seafarers within its ranks. Driven by its 'Equal at Sea' initiative, launched in 2022, the company has seen the number of Indian women seafarers soar from a mere 41 in 2021 to over 350 in just three years.

The 'Equal at Sea' programme serves as a collaborative platform for industry stakeholders, fostering the exchange of ideas and best practices to tackle gender disparities in the maritime sector, Maersk said. The initiative has facilitated substantial progress in gender diversity, evidenced by the recent induction of new cadets.

With women making up 45% of nautical and engineering cadets in 2024, Maersk is edging closer to its goal of equal gender representation among cadets by 2027. The global push has also contributed to a rise in women seafarers within Maersk's fleet, from 295 in 2021 to over 650 in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elusive Tigress Captured After Deadly Reign in Maharashtra

Elusive Tigress Captured After Deadly Reign in Maharashtra

 India
2
All Blacks Reflect on Strong Season Despite Runner-Up Finish

All Blacks Reflect on Strong Season Despite Runner-Up Finish

 Global
3
Argentine President Milei Vows to Revolutionize Midterm Elections

Argentine President Milei Vows to Revolutionize Midterm Elections

 Global
4
Japan's New PM Advocates Accommodative Monetary Policy

Japan's New PM Advocates Accommodative Monetary Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What Kind of Growth Reduces Poverty? A Deep Dive into Global Trends

Sustainable Cooling: Mobilizing Investment to Address Global Heat Challenges

Reducing Plastic Footprints: World Bank’s Vision for a Greener Tourism Sector in Sierra Leone

The Role of Solar Energy in Advancing Primary Healthcare in Emerging Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024