Breaking Waves: Maersk’s Push for Gender Equality at Sea

Integrated container logistics giant Maersk announced on Friday a significant increase in the number of Indian women seafarers within its ranks. Driven by its 'Equal at Sea' initiative, launched in 2022, the company has seen the number of Indian women seafarers soar from a mere 41 in 2021 to over 350 in just three years.

The 'Equal at Sea' programme serves as a collaborative platform for industry stakeholders, fostering the exchange of ideas and best practices to tackle gender disparities in the maritime sector, Maersk said. The initiative has facilitated substantial progress in gender diversity, evidenced by the recent induction of new cadets.

With women making up 45% of nautical and engineering cadets in 2024, Maersk is edging closer to its goal of equal gender representation among cadets by 2027. The global push has also contributed to a rise in women seafarers within Maersk's fleet, from 295 in 2021 to over 650 in 2024.

