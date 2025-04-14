Congress Chief Challenges RSS on Leadership Diversity

In a strong rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal questioned the inclusivity of the RSS's leadership, asking when the organization would appoint a Dalit, Muslim, or woman as its chief.

Sapkal's comments were a response to Modi's challenge to the Congress to elect a Muslim president if their sympathy for the community is genuine. Modi had criticized the Congress on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, accusing the party of relegating marginalized communities to the status of 'second-class citizens'.

Sapkal defended the Congress' record, emphasizing its diverse leadership and historic contributions to the nation. He accused Modi of cultivating division during his 11-year leadership and questioned the sincerity of the BJP's concerns for minorities.

