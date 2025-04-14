Left Menu

Congress Chief Challenges RSS on Leadership Diversity

Maharashtra Congress chief, Harshvardhan Sapkal, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning when the RSS will appoint a Dalit, Muslim, or woman as its leader. Sapkal condemned Modi's comments on the Congress and accused him of spreading hatred over his 11-year tenure, highlighting the Congress' inclusive history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:38 IST
Congress Chief Challenges RSS on Leadership Diversity
Harshvardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal questioned the inclusivity of the RSS's leadership, asking when the organization would appoint a Dalit, Muslim, or woman as its chief.

Sapkal's comments were a response to Modi's challenge to the Congress to elect a Muslim president if their sympathy for the community is genuine. Modi had criticized the Congress on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, accusing the party of relegating marginalized communities to the status of 'second-class citizens'.

Sapkal defended the Congress' record, emphasizing its diverse leadership and historic contributions to the nation. He accused Modi of cultivating division during his 11-year leadership and questioned the sincerity of the BJP's concerns for minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025