Left Menu

Nagaland Drives Forward with Eco-Friendly Tourism

Nagaland Advisor K Tokugha Sukhalu emphasized sustainable tourism practices on World Tourism Day. He launched an air-conditioned electric green vehicle for tourists in Dimapur. This eco-friendly initiative by Greenland Nagaland aims to promote green tourism and attract visitors. The state government is also committed to environmental sustainability through various schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:45 IST
Nagaland Drives Forward with Eco-Friendly Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Advisor K Tokugha Sukhalu on Friday advocated for sustainable tourism practices in the northeastern state, focusing on eco-friendly transportation.

Marking World Tourism Day, Sukhalu launched an air-conditioned electric green vehicle as a part of the tourist facilitation program in Dimapur. This initiative, under Greenland Nagaland, highlights a significant step towards green tourism.

Sukhalu commended the initiative, noting that such measures are crucial for environmental conservation. He also mentioned a government committee, chaired by the chief minister, dedicated to developing sustainable environmental schemes. Greenland Nagaland's Secretary, Dr Swaraj Mukherjee, revealed that this is Nagaland's first 14-seater electric bus specifically designed for tourists, with hopes to expand its use to public transportation in the future.

In parallel, the Tourism Department celebrated World Tourism Day in Kohima, aiming to improve tourist amenities in rural areas to boost tourism throughout the year, beyond the Hornbill Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024