Nagaland Drives Forward with Eco-Friendly Tourism

Nagaland Advisor K Tokugha Sukhalu on Friday advocated for sustainable tourism practices in the northeastern state, focusing on eco-friendly transportation.

Marking World Tourism Day, Sukhalu launched an air-conditioned electric green vehicle as a part of the tourist facilitation program in Dimapur. This initiative, under Greenland Nagaland, highlights a significant step towards green tourism.

Sukhalu commended the initiative, noting that such measures are crucial for environmental conservation. He also mentioned a government committee, chaired by the chief minister, dedicated to developing sustainable environmental schemes. Greenland Nagaland's Secretary, Dr Swaraj Mukherjee, revealed that this is Nagaland's first 14-seater electric bus specifically designed for tourists, with hopes to expand its use to public transportation in the future.

In parallel, the Tourism Department celebrated World Tourism Day in Kohima, aiming to improve tourist amenities in rural areas to boost tourism throughout the year, beyond the Hornbill Festival.

