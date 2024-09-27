Anees Bazmee Talks 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Vidya Balan's Epic Return and Kartik Aaryan's Stellar Performance

Ace film director Anees Bazmee, famous for hits like 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and 'No Entry', is gearing up to thrill audiences with his latest project, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The film is a spiritual sequel to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Bazmee shared his experiences working with Vidya Balan on this upcoming release.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bazmee praised Balan's acting prowess, labeling her as an exceptional talent. He stated, 'She is an amazing actor. In this film, she has worked very hard. I like her in every film, but in this one, she has done such beautiful work that I have become a fan of her.'

Bazmee also commended Priyadarshan, the original director of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', for his contribution to the franchise. Now, Bazmee takes the helm for the second and third installments. Explaining his decision to cast Kartik Aaryan, he revealed, 'I had planned a film with Kartik before. His role suits the character perfectly, and it will work very well.'

The new film sees Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba, a ghost hunter, who confronts Manjulika. Bazmee affirmed, 'If you've seen him in the second part, you will surely like his work even more in this one.'

The teaser for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', launched recently, marks the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika. It features iconic scenes with haunting notes of 'Ami Je Tomar'. Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba makes a dramatic appearance, setting the stage for an intense showdown with Manjulika.

Fans were teased with posters and snippets before the teaser release, heightening anticipation for this Diwali 2024 release. Kartik celebrated the film's wrap with his team, expressing excitement over Vidya's return on Instagram.

Set for a Diwali 2024 release, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' aims to blend psychological horror and comedy, promising a spine-chilling yet humorous cinematic experience. Kartik Aaryan's excitement mirrors the growing anticipation among fans, making this a must-watch film of the year.

