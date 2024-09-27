Left Menu

Mourning the Loss: Padma Shri Recipient and Organic Farming Pioneer, R Pappammal Passes Away at 108

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences on the death of R Pappammal, a renowned organic farmer and Padma Shri awardee. Pappammal, who lived to the age of 108, was known for her longstanding association with the DMK and her significant contributions to agriculture.

Updated: 27-09-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed profound sorrow over the death of R Pappammal, a venerated organic farmer and Padma Shri recipient, who passed away at the age of 108.

Stalin fondly remembered her deep association with the DMK since its inception, drawing attention to her receipt of the DMK's Periyar Award and her participation in historic movements like the anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s.

Known for her active involvement in agriculture until her final days, Pappammal was honored with the Padma Shri by the Union government in 2021 for her contributions to organic farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

