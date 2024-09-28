Left Menu

Green Transformation of Sao Paulo's Ibirapuera Park Lake Amid Historic Drought

Sao Paulo's Ibirapuera Park lake has turned green due to an algal bloom, high temperatures, and the ongoing drought. The unusual color change has elicited mixed reactions from parkgoers. Known as the park's 'soul', the lake has taken on a new hue that symbolizes urgent climate issues facing the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 28-09-2024 04:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 04:03 IST
Sao Paulo's iconic Ibirapuera Park lake has captivated and concerned visitors alike as it has turned a vivid shade of green in recent weeks. The transformation is a result of an algal bloom fueled by abundant nutrients, high temperatures, and an unprecedented drought, according to a statement by City Hall on Thursday.

Visitors like Sidney Cardoso, a 49-year-old photographer, say they have never seen the lake's water look so green. 'We know that it's different when it's totally full,' he remarked. The lake, considered to be the metaphorical 'soul' of Ibirapuera Park, is cherished by many residents, who come daily for exercise or weekend picnics.

The vibrant hue is the latest indicator of severe climatic conditions plaguing Sao Paulo. Earlier this month, an algae bloom also turned the city's Pinheiros River green amid a lingering drought. Despite these alarming signs, some residents, like nutritionist Silvia Alves, noted a perceived improvement in air quality around the lake, contributing to a sense of euphoria.

