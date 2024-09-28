Modi Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Her 95th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 95th birth anniversary, reminiscing about his “special bond” with the legendary artist.

In a post on the social media platform X, Modi said, ''Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs.'' ''Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings,” he added.

The Prime Minister also shared an article written by her brother, music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, in the Indian Express, which highlighted the bond between Modi and the distinguished singer.

Lata Mangeshkar, who reigned as the queen of playback singing for several decades, is celebrated for her command of classical music's intricacies and beloved by the masses for her voice's popular appeal.

She passed away in 2022.

