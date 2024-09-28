Left Menu

Modi Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Her 95th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on her 95th birth anniversary. He recalled his special bond with the legendary playback singer and highlighted her influence on Indian music. Modi shared an article by Hridaynath Mangeshkar emphasizing their connection. Lata Mangeshkar passed away in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 10:52 IST
Modi Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Her 95th Birth Anniversary
Lata Mangeshkar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 95th birth anniversary, reminiscing about his “special bond” with the legendary artist.

In a post on the social media platform X, Modi said, ''Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs.'' ''Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings,” he added.

The Prime Minister also shared an article written by her brother, music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, in the Indian Express, which highlighted the bond between Modi and the distinguished singer.

Lata Mangeshkar, who reigned as the queen of playback singing for several decades, is celebrated for her command of classical music's intricacies and beloved by the masses for her voice's popular appeal.

She passed away in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024