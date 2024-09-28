Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Grace IFP Season 14 in Mumbai: A Cultural Spectacle Awaits
Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, renowned for his roles in 'Inception' and '500 Days of Summer', will visit India for the first time. He will attend IFP Season 14 in Mumbai as a special speaker. The event will feature Indian cinema icons and include interactive sessions and creative challenges involving over 54,000 global participants.
In a highly anticipated visit, Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, known for his iconic roles in 'Inception' and '500 Days of Summer', will attend IFP Season 14 in Mumbai. The Emmy Award-winning actor is set to be the special speaker for the event's opening session.
Gordon-Levitt expressed his excitement about the visit, saying, 'It feels surreal to be visiting India for the first time. I've long been a fan of Indian music and culture and have been engaging with Indian creators through our community, HIT RECORD.' The actor will share the stage with notable Indian cinema personalities like Naseeruddin Shah and Taapsee Pannu.
Festival organisers announced a lineup of thought-provoking discussions and immersive experiences, and the event will feature its hallmark 50-hour creative challenges. With participation from over 54,000 creative minds worldwide, IFP Season 14 promises to be a vibrant celebration of creativity and culture.
