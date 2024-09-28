Left Menu

Tragic Mass Shootings Rock Rural South African Town

Seventeen people, including 15 women, were killed in two mass shootings in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape province, South Africa. Police are searching for the suspects as one victim remains in critical condition. The shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighborhood, showing the severity of the violence.

Johannesburg | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:28 IST
In a tragic event, seventeen individuals lost their lives in two mass shootings that occurred in Lusikisiki, a rural town in South Africa, late Friday night, according to police on Saturday.

National police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe stated that the victims, comprised of fifteen women and two men, were shot at two different houses located in the same neighborhood. Authorities are currently searching for the perpetrators.

One more person is reported to be in critical condition, adding to the gravity of the incident. Police footage revealed that twelve women and one man were killed in one house, while three women and one man were found dead in the other.

(With inputs from agencies.)

