Tragic Mass Shootings Rock Rural South African Town

In a tragic event, seventeen individuals lost their lives in two mass shootings that occurred in Lusikisiki, a rural town in South Africa, late Friday night, according to police on Saturday.

National police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe stated that the victims, comprised of fifteen women and two men, were shot at two different houses located in the same neighborhood. Authorities are currently searching for the perpetrators.

One more person is reported to be in critical condition, adding to the gravity of the incident. Police footage revealed that twelve women and one man were killed in one house, while three women and one man were found dead in the other.

(With inputs from agencies.)