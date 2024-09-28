Left Menu

Global Youth Advocacy: A New Role at the UN

Dr. Felipe Paullier, the United Nations' first assistant secretary-general for youth affairs, is advocating for youth concerns to be integrated into the organization's work. In a recent interview, Paullier discussed his role, the UN's 'Pact for the Future,' and the challenges and opportunities for meaningful youth engagement at the global level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:57 IST
Dr. Felipe Paullier is spearheading youth advocacy at the United Nations as its first assistant secretary-general for youth affairs. Despite not representing all young voices globally, Paullier aims to incorporate their concerns into UN initiatives.

In an interview with The Associated Press, conducted during the UN General Assembly, Paullier stressed the importance of the organization's 'Pact for the Future'. He highlighted commitments from governments to implement youth engagement mechanisms at the national level and to establish global principles for meaningful youth participation.

Paullier acknowledged the skepticism among young activists about whether their contributions will result in concrete actions. However, he remains optimistic that recent institutional changes and government commitments signify a real willingness to engage youth as partners, not just beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

