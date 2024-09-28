Left Menu

Kerala Travel Mart: Unleashing the Untapped Potential of Plantation Tourism

The 12th edition of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) emphasizes the potential of Kerala’s 7,12,000-hectare plantation region to elevate tourism. Experts call for government support to diversify this sector, predicting it will attract more tourists. Foreign tour agents highlight Kerala as an emerging honeymoon destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:50 IST
The 12th edition of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) is spotlighting the immense potential of Kerala's plantation region to elevate the state's tourism offerings.

Experts at the event emphasized that if the state government supports diversification in the plantation sector, it could significantly enhance tourism, leveraging the lush greenery and scenic beauty of the area. At present, only five percent of this region is sanctioned for tourism diversification.

Jose Dominic, the inaugural president of the Kerala Travel Mart Society and head of CGH Earth, described the plantation areas as a 'gold mine' for the hospitality industry. 'If tourism promoters are allowed to invest in the plantation sector, it can do wonders,' Dominic asserted. He also pointed out the potential of converting existing buildings into tourist accommodations.

KTM Society President Jose Pradeep highlighted the suitability of the plantation region for fully tapping into Kerala's verdant hills' tourism potential.

Foreign tour agents attending KTM expressed enthusiasm about promoting Kerala as a prime destination for honeymooners. They noted significant interest in Kerala's honeymoon packages, alongside the state's renowned Ayurveda offerings.

The ongoing event at Sagara-Samudrika Convention Centre includes 808 foreign buyers from 76 countries. The expo will open to the public on September 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

