PM Modi Honors Gandhi and Shastri on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. Modi praised Gandhi for his ideals of truth and non-violence, and Shastri for his dedication to soldiers and farmers. He visited their memorials to honor them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the most iconic figure of India's freedom movement, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people.

Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the world.

Modi also paid homage to India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

He dedicated his life to the country's soldiers, farmers and pride, Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan of ''Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'' and whose simplicity and honesty earned him wide respect.

The prime minister visited the memorials of Gandhi and Shastri in the national capital this morning to pay homage to them.

