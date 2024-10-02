Left Menu

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Detained Again Amid March to Delhi

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were re-detained by Delhi Police amid an ongoing protest for Ladakh's statehood and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Initially released on Tuesday night, they were taken into custody again as they attempted to march to central Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 08:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were again detained after their release by the Delhi Police late Tuesday night, officials stated on Wednesday.

Senior police officers reported that despite being freed, Wangchuk and his group were adamant about marching toward central Delhi, prompting their re-detention.

Wangchuk is currently held at the Bawana police station, with others detained at different locations, including Narela Industrial Area, Alipur, and Kanjhawala police stations, according to authorities.

Previously detained at the Singhu border on Monday night for violating prohibitory orders, Wangchuk was leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' from Leh, organized by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, which demands statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

A representative indicated that if not allowed to proceed to Gandhi Smriti, the detained protestors would continue their indefinite fast at the police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

