PM Modi Inquires About Rajinikanth's Health, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's wife Latha to check on the actor's health and wished him a swift recovery. The 73-year-old actor is currently hospitalized in Chennai due to a heart-related procedure and is expected to be discharged soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally reached out to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's wife, Latha, to inquire about the actor's current health status. Modi extended his wishes for Rajinikanth's speedy recovery following his recent medical procedure.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai took to social media platform X to share the news. He mentioned that PM Modi was updated about Rajinikanth's well-being post-surgery and that the actor's condition is stable.

Rajinikanth, who is 73 years old, had a non-surgical procedure to address an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart. He is currently hospitalized in Chennai and is expected to be discharged within the next few days.

